BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ran trains throughout the night in an effort to keep the tracks clear of snow for the morning commute.

Workers could also be seen shoveling snow on platforms, sidewalks and staircases for passengers.

The subway and buses are running on a normal schedule, while the Commuter Rail is operating on a reduced schedule due to the impact of COVID-19 on staff.

All ferry service has been suspended.

