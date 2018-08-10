MBTA closes Alewife parking garage for repairs after concrete falls on car

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA announced Friday that the Alewife parking garage will be closed over the weekend to allow for continued repairs to crumbling concrete and a comprehensive engineering assessment.

“Through ongoing assessments and repair work, additional areas of deteriorated concrete that need to be addressed have been discovered. As such, the garage will be closed over the weekend to address these areas and to expedite the repair plan,” transit officials said in a press release.

The second floor of the garage was closed Wednesday when a piece of concrete fell onto a car. No injuries were reported.

The MBTA says it is in the process of developing a long-term plan for the garage, and in early July, solicited bids for an “Alewife Garage Structural Repairs” contract.

A $5.7 million construction project, which is slated to begin in September, will include repairing beams, patching concrete decks, re-caulking deck joints, and cleaning and flushing the existing drainage system.

The MBTA apologized for inconveniencing customers.

