MBTA: Communication failure that stranded Commuter Rail riders is fixed

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say they’ve fixed communication failures that caused significant delays on the Commuter Rail Saturday as they prepare for shutdowns on the Red Line this weekend.

Officials said the north side tracks servicing North Station were experiencing signal and communication failures throughout the day Saturday.

Train service in and out of the station was delayed and eventually stopped for hours. Trains are now back on schedule and regular service is expected to resume tomorrow, officials said.

Sunday marked the final weekend shutdown of the Orange Line for the season, where riders have been moved to shuttle buses to accelerate track replacement and station upgrades.

But now significant parts of the Red Line shut down for four of the next five weekends for similar upgrades. That work begins Friday night.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)