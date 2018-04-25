BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter rail riders now have the option of an app update that will hopefully make their commute a little smoother.

The updated MBTA commuter rail app includes an easier-to-use interface, push notification train alerts, average seat availability, track assignments, average on-time performance data and real-time train tracking, Keolis Commuter Services, the MBTA’s operating partner for the commuter rail, announced.

“Since we launched an app in 2014, it’s grown in popularity with our riders as a source of information,” said Ric Salvatici, Vice President of Digital Solutions for Keolis. “With this update, we were really looking at how we can further improve communications, improve the user interface and increase information that is available to our passengers.”

They also added customized banners to provide updates on severe weather, service changes and other commuter rail information.

Passengers are able to submit feedback to the customer service team and fill out lost and found forms.

The updated app is available in the Apple app store and Google Play.

Customers are also encouraged to download the mTicket App to purchase tickets prior to boarding.

