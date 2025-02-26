CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA Commuter Rail train crashed into a car on the tracks in Canton Wednesday.

Train 868, heading inbound from Stoughton at 9:15 a.m., was canceled due to a “vehicle on the right of way,” according to the MBTA.

Transit police said the car went around the safety barrier and onto the tracks. The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out, police said.

MBTA officials said the Stoughton Line will only run to Canton Center for the rest of the day Wednesday.

They said shuttle service will be able to take passengers from Canton Center for service to Stoughton.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)