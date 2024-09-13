STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA riders on Thursday night dealt with lengthy delays on the Commuter Rail’s Stoughton Line after a train hit a car that was stuck on a set of train tracks.

The crash happened near 8:45 p.m. in the area of Central Street and Buckley Street in Stoughton.

MBTA Transit Police in a post on X said a 17-year-old had been behind the wheel of a Toyota sedan when he said he took a wrong turn and ended up on the tracks.

Police said the teen managed to get out of the car before the train hit it and was not injured. There were no reported injuries on the train.

Police shared photos of the aftermath of the crash, showing the car with its airbags deployed and damage to its front end.

While crews responded and worked to clear the tracks, the T in a separate series of posts announced service disruptions for three trains as a result of the crash.

Regular service had resumed along the Soughton Line as of Friday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)