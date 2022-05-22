HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Hanson on Sunday morning, according to MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

According to Sullivan, the man was trespassing in the right of way on the Plymouth Branch shortly before 5 a.m. and was struck near Monponset Street Crossing in Hanson.

The male has since been pronounced deceased.

MBTA transit police are investigating the incident, Sullivan said.

Commuter rail line service in the Kingston area was routed to start and stop from Hanson due to the incident before regular service resumed shortly after 10 a.m.

No other information was made available and foul play is not suspected.

