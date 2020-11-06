BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters who fail to wear a face covering on any Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority vehicle can face up to a $300 fine under Gov. Charlie Baker’s revised executive order.

Beginning Friday, any person over the age of 5 must wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth when using transportation, unless they are unable to due to a medical or disabling condition.

Mask use is encouraged for children between the ages of 2 and up to 5 years but is under the discretion of the child’s parent or guardian.

Transit police are able to enforce the revised order onboard MBTA vehicles and within the system by issuing a civil fine up to $300 per violation.

Commuters seen not wearing a face mask or covering will first be reminded of the order. If they do not immediately put on a face covering, it will be reported to the Operations Control Center, who will report and coordinate next steps with transit police.

