BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has completed the $255 million purchase of Widett Circle, a 24-acre industrial area located one mile from South Station and adjacent to existing MBTA Commuter Rail facilities, the agency announced Wednesday

According to transit officials, the area will be used to improve train operations through new facilities that allow for train storage and maintenance activities for nine of the T’s 14 Commuter Rail lines.

These improvements will help make service more frequent on the Fairmount and Framingham/Worcester Lines, as well as additional, future rail service that would include the West-East Rail between Pittsfield and Boston and the South Coast Rail between Boston and Fall River/New Bedford, the MBTA says.

“The purchase of Widett Circle is an important step in our efforts to improve rail operations and make service more efficient and reliable,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “Our administration is grateful for the hard work that went into making this purchase possible and we look forward to continued collaboration with local leaders and the community to ensure we are making the most of this opportunity.”

Currently, the MBTA’s rail yard in Readville is the layover facility closest to downtown Boston, located nine miles away from South Station. As a result, out-of-service trains must travel back and forth along the Fairmount Line, creating a burden on resources, according to T officials.

The MBTA says the Widett Circle rail yard will allow trains to begin and end service from each corridor more efficiently and reduce the T’s “deadhead” miles by more than 50,000 miles per year.

“Completing the acquisition of Widett Circle is a major step forward toward our goals of improving Commuter Rail service in the near term as well as the future vision for rail that is more frequent, reliable, and better positioned to embrace new and greener technology,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “This complex process was only successful thanks to the collaborative efforts involving the T, MassDOT, and the City of Boston. I look forward to continued progress in providing the kind of service our customers expect and deserve.”

The MBTA Board of Directors authorized the purchase of Widett Circle in December 2022 with $155 million in MassDOT funds and $100 million in MBTA Capital Investment Plan funds.

