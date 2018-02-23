BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is taking a closer look at a Red Line train that caused a smoky situation at Andrew Station earlier this week.

Workers conducted a comprehensive inspection of that train Thursday.

The MBTA said this includes an examination of its critical components.

A faulty motor caused the Red Line train to go off the tracks Wednesday, the MBTA said. The station filled with smoke.

Red Line service was suspended for several hours, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded during the morning commute.

