BOSTON (WHDH) - Keolis and the MBTA say they plan to enhance training for conductors and engineers following a train derailment on the Framingham/Worcester Line last week.

Employees will undergo additional hands-on switch training and an expanded skills assessment program both on trains and utilizing a new Keolis-MBTA simulator after an initial investigation suggested the low-speed, upright derailment near Lansdowne Station on Thursday afternoon was caused by human error, according to an MBTA spokesperson.

That investigation conducted by the MBTA, Keolis and the Federal Railroad Administration revealed that the involved train and track infrastructure were in good working condition prior to the incident and that the crew allowed the train to pass through a switch that was not properly aligned, the spokesperson added.

No passengers were on board the coach car that derailed and no injuries were reported.

About 200 people that were onboard the adjoining coach cars had to be evacuated onto the tracks.

