BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA conducted emergency evacuation drill in Braintree Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The exercise simulated a train making contact with a vehicle and derailing on the track next to the main rail.

The MBTA warned businesses in the area to be prepared for increased police activity while the drill was conducted.

The agency says it plans to hold similar trainings in the future.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)