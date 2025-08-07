CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA conducted overnight trainings in Cambridge Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The emergency response exercise also included Cambridge and Somerville fire departments and EMS.

Porter Station, the deepest underground station in the network, which comes with concerns about getting people out safely, was the base for the simulated rescues.

The MBTA said the training allows first responders to have real world conditions to test procedures and equipment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)