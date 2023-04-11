BOSTON (WHDH) - Two equipment vehicles derailed on the MBTA Blue Line and Red Line late Monday night and on Tuesday morning, the MBTA confirmed.

Officials said a vehicle carrying welding equipment derailed around 11 p.m. on the Blue Line at a track switch near Orient Heights. The vehicle was later rerailed before 1 a.m., officials said.

Later, around 7:15 a.m., officials said the back wheels of a piece of work equipment went off the rails on a track siding on the Red Line. Officials said the track siding was not the main line used for passenger service.

There were no injuries or damage reported in either incident and service was not impacted.

The causes of the derailments remained under investigation as of Tuesday night.

Shuttle buses have been replacing Blue Line service between Government Center and Wonderland between 8:45 p.m. and the end of service this week for rail replacement and track alignment work, according to the T.

Blue Line Reminder: Shuttle buses replacing service between Government Center and Wonderland from 8:45 PM to end of service on Apr 10 – 13 for rail replacement and track alignment work. pic.twitter.com/gnZwtDygHY — MBTA (@MBTA) April 10, 2023

A problem with an overhead wire, though, forced the T to suspend train service early between Revere Beach and Wonderland on Tuesday.

Passengers told 7NEWS they were on a train that had to go backward to the previous station to let passengers off.

There was no word as of Tuesday night on whether normal train service between Wonderland and Revere Beach will resume in the morning.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)