BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Is considering bringing in trained falcons and hawks to scare pigeons away from MBTA stations across the city.

Pigeons, seagulls, and other birds are drawn to stations in search of food and can be a nuisance for riders.

The T has used netting to keep birds away from stations and is now considering bringing in birds of prey to help solve the problem.

Bird droppings can carry diseases and be dangerous for riders and T employees.

But not everyone is sold on the idea, some riders said they would rather the agency leave the pigeons alone.

The MBTA says it has not yet started taking bids from bird handlers.

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