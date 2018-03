BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter rail riders could soon be paying more depending on which parking lot they use.

The MBTA is considering raising or lowering prices based on volume at each lot.

According to the transportation secretary, the current suggested rates are $3, $4 and $5, depending on the lot.

The MBTA last increased parking lot prices in 2008.

