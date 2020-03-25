MBTA consolidating Green Line B Branch stations through nearly $18 million contract

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is consolidating the Green Line B Branch stations through a $17.8 million contract.

The MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board awarded a contract Monday to MAS Building and Bridge, Inc. to consolidate the four existing into two brand new stations.

“Consolidating these four stations into two provides multiple benefits to our B branch customers, including improved station spacing for more consistent time between trains, faster trips down Comm. Ave. to improve reliability, and low-level-vehicle compatibility to improve accessibility,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “While customers will be able to experience these benefits by the fall of 2021, these improvements also set the stage for the transformation of the Green Line as the new stations’ larger platforms will accommodate the new longer cars in procurement for the Green Line.”

Construction is slated to begin fall 2020 and be completed by fall 2021.

