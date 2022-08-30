CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA contractor is in the hospital to be evaluated after she slipped off the edge of a platform and got her leg caught at Alewife station on Tuesday.

Officials said the contractor was cleaning the platform when she backed up and her leg slipped off the edge, causing her leg to be caught between the platform edge and a berthed train at the station. First responders got her leg out and transported her to the hospital for evaluation.

No other information is immediately available.

