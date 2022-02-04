MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority are working to treat stations and tracks as a wintry mix creates slick conditions.

Colder air is moving down from the northwest, causing a changeover from rain to freezing rain and sleet throughout the Bay State.

Since Thursday night, MBTA crews have been pre-salting stations, melting snow, and preparing for the morning commute.

Commuters are told to allow for extra time to travel and to dress warm.

The wintry mix could create disruptions in travel. People can head to the MBTA’s website to find the latest commuter alerts.

New England winters are tough, but our crews are working hard to ease your commute. Since last night, teams have been out across the network pre-salting stations, melting snow, & preparing for your travel this morning. pic.twitter.com/T3EFobYM5e — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 4, 2022

Be prepared and stay connected during your wintry commute this morning:

🗨️Follow us & @MBTA_CR on Twitter

⚠️Subscribe to T-Alerts: https://t.co/aiCsoYeYp0

❄️Visit for winter service info: https://t.co/VHCW6B55hV

⏱️Allow extra time for travel

🧤Stay safe, keep warm, wear a mask pic.twitter.com/OmAVFGyDXe — MBTA (@MBTA) February 4, 2022

