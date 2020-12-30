MBTA debuts new Red Line train cars

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA on Wednesday debuted new Red Line train cars, marking the second recent upgrade to the transit system’s subway lines.

Photos shared on Twitter showed the new Red Line cars pulling up to the Alewife and Quincy Adams subway stops.

They are the first new Red Line cars to go into service since 1994.

The upgrade is part of an $8 billion, five-year capital investment program that includes an overhaul of subway cars, signal infrastructure, and maintenance facilities, among other things.

In a statement, MBTA General Manager Steven Poftak said, “When ridership begins to rebound in the future, new trains and major infrastructure improvements will combine to provide Red Line and Orange Line riders with safe and reliable service for decades.”

The new Red Line cars are expected to have a lifespan of at least 30 years.

The MBTA has already rolled out new cars on the Orange Line.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)