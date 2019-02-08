MBTA: Delays on Blue, Green, Orange lines due to power problem

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA warned Blue, Green, and Orange Line riders to expect delays of up to 25 minutes on Friday due to a power problem.
The agency says some sections of the lines are experiencing issues and some trains may hold at stations or operate under restricted speeds.
