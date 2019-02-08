MBTA: Delays on Blue, Green, Orange lines due to power problem

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA warned Blue, Green, and Orange Line riders to expect delays of up to 25 minutes on Friday due to a power problem.

The agency says some sections of the lines are experiencing issues and some trains may hold at stations or operate under restricted speeds.

Some sections of #BlueLine, #GreenLine and #OrangeLine experiencing delays of up to 25 minutes due to a power problem. Some trains may hold at stations or operate under restricted speeds. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 8, 2019

Eastbound #GreenLine C & D trains terminate at Kenmore Station. Use westbound B train service to Kenmore to transfer to C & D trains.https://t.co/ycRrWbPW09 — MBTA (@MBTA) February 8, 2019

