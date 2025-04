BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is developing plans to use cameras on buses to capture the license plates of vehicles blocking bus lanes.

Violators would receive a ticket in the mail for up to $125.

A law passed in 2024 allows for this move, but it still needs approval from the MBTA’s board.

The T says it plans to soft launch the program in the fall.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)