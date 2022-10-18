BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Advisory Board discussed updating bus lane limits in a virtual forum Tuesday.

The forum today was hosted over zoom by the MBTA, and focused on the future of the MBTA as well as public transit state-wide.

Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge pushed for automated enforcement for bus priority lanes. He said the speed of buses is dependent on the speed of traffic because the lanes are not enforced.

“This is a critical, critical issue,” Franklin-Hodge said. “We in the city of Boston are spending tens of millions of dollars building bus lanes that we have no capacity to reliably enforce because the only mechanism that the state legislature has seen fit to grant us is to actually have police officers, uniformed police officers on the route, pulling cars over and issuing tickets.”

During the Orange Line shutdown, the city took steps to quickly create priority bus lanes for shuttles.

