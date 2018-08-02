MBTA discussing potential superstation, subway line extensions to meet needs of Boston area

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation officials are planning on making improvements to public transit over the next two decades, which could bring a potential superstation and subway line extensions to the city.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority unveiled a 35-page drafted investment plan, entitled Focus40, which they hope will provide a “reliable, robust, and resilient transit system” that will meet the needs of the region in 2040.

The draft includes many big ideas, including a downtown superstation which would connect stations at State and Downtown Crossing, and subsequently Park Street, through underground pedestrian walkways. The proximity of Park Street and Downtown Crossing creates an opportunity to consolidate their functions – downtown access plus Red Line connections to Green and Orange lines, respectively – into one station. Officials believe this “could make trips easier and faster by eliminating a transfer while freeing up needed capacity on rapid transit lines passing through Downtown.”

A Sullivan Square superstation is also being considered as the city plans significant redevelopments. This could result in new connections to the commuter rail system and extension of services like the Silver Line.

Focus40 discussed possible subway line extensions, including:

Blue Line to Lynn to support economic development and job creation

Green Line to Hyde Park to connect the community with employment, health and education destinations

Green Line to Mystic Valley Parkway in Somerville/Medford to create new opportunities for transit-oriented development

Orange Line extensions to Everett and Roslindale to help with high demand bus corridors

The draft also suggests connecting the Blue and Red lines by extending the Blue Line past Downtown and Longwood with a connection to the Red Line at Park Street. Officials say this will ease pressures on the Green and Orange lines and improve rapid transit access to several major employers, academic institutions and healthcare providers.

Transportation officials are encouraging the public’s feedback on the drafted plan.

Read the full Focus40 plan here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)