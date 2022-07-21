MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After a loose sheet of metal caused an Orange Line train car to become enflamed and some passengers to flee through windows, MBTA officials said that the train car doors would not open because the third rail was still live at the time.

“One of the things we worry about in self evacuation is the potential to have a live third rail,” said Steve Poftak. “In this case we were able to cut power to the third rail in under two minutes.”

Although some of the passengers on board at the time professed a feeling of “being trapped”, MBTA officials said that precaution is a necessity most times.

“We don’t want people exiting onto the right of way particularly if there is a live third rail there.”

Approximately 200 passengers were onboard the train at the time of the fire. The incident remains under investigation.

