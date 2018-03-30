MBTA: Early morning bus service begins in April

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting April 1, the MBTA says it will be offering early morning bus service designed to serve those whose days start before dawn.

The one-year pilot program will be for the MBTA’s busiest routes, serving neighborhoods within the immediate Boston core and traveling to downtown Boston, the Seaport, and other key stops in between beginning as early as 3:20 a.m.

“The T’s expansion into early morning bus service will provide an important opportunity for the changing needs of Massachusetts’ workforce,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “Throughout this one-year pilot, the MBTA will be able to gather important information about changes in bus ridership and analyze that data to better inform future transportation plans around the Greater Boston area.”

The MBTA says changes also include additional service on existing routes during pre-dawn hours. Some routes will extend beyond their normal endpoints during the early morning to provide direct service to downtown Boston and Logan Airport, allowing customers to reach those destinations even before trains start running.

“The launch of early morning service demonstrates that the MBTA is acting on its top priority to put the needs of its customers first,” said Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack.

