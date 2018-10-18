MBTA employee accused of kicking down door, attacking elderly man with hatchet held on bail

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA employee who authorities say broke into an 83-year-old man’s Weymouth home last week and attacked him with a hatchet is being held on $10,000 bail.

Maryellen Shields, 55, of Newton, appeared in court for a dangerousness hearing Thursday after she was arraigned Monday on several charges including home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

Officers responding to Franklin Street for a report of a person running around with a hatchet shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday learned Shields had kicked down the victim’s door before assaulting him with the weapon in hand, according to the Weymouth Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, heard banging on his door and went to open it when Shields busted in, a Weymouth police officer told the court.

Shields, who smelled of alcohol, yelled at the man about the title to his vehicle and demanded his name before exiting the home, according to police.

Residents who saw Shields walk out of the home told police she charged at the man with a “tomahawk” in her hand.

Arresting officers found Shields waiting outside of her car. They were able to recover the tomahawk in a nearby yard after police say she admitted to tossing it away.

Shields is due back in court in November.

