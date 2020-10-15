MBTA employee surprises 3-year-old super fan with mini-train

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Looking for a bright spot these days? Look no further than 3-year-old Aiden Tran who recently had the opportunity to meet his heroes on a train platform.

Every day at noon for the last year, Aiden and his dad Tan have come to the North Beverly MBTA station to see the train go by.

“He loves it. He dances. He waves at them. He claps,” Tan said.

Since the pandemic hit, the Trans say their daily outing has been a good way for them to pass the time.

“With COVID and everything it’s really hard to keep him entertained and taking him to see the train helps out because it keeps him occupied for a little while,” Tran said.

That loyalty paid off on Wednesday when an MBTA worker took notice and gave Aiden his own mini train.

It is safe to say Aiden cannot take his eyes off his new toy and his dad is blown away by the gesture.

“There’s kindness out there and not everything is negative,” Tran said. “So that’s just been the angle of it. Just bring some positivity to the world and that’s what it’s all about.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)