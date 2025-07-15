BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is evacuating a blue line train that’s stuck between Aquarium and Maverick Stations.

The MBTA said on social media that personnel and the Boston fire department are working to get passengers safely off the train.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Government Center and Airport Station.

The MBTA says a signal problem is to blame. 7NEWS has crews on the way and will provide updates when we get them.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

