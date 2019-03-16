MBTA expected to restore service to section of Blue Line impacted by Eastie fire

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is expected to restore service Monday morning to a stretch of the Blue Line that was shut down as crews worked extinguish and then clean up a nine-alarm East Boston fire.
The agency says crews worked around-the-clock over the weekend to flood water out of the area surrounding the Orient Heights train yard and then make necessary repairs to restore service beginning Monday.
Shuttle buses will continue to replace service in both directions between Airport and Wonderland on Sunday.
Riders are encouraged to allow for extra time on Monday morning.