MBTA expected to restore service to section of Blue Line impacted by Eastie fire

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is expected to restore service Monday morning to a stretch of the Blue Line that was shut down as crews worked extinguish and then clean up a nine-alarm East Boston fire.

The agency says crews worked around-the-clock over the weekend to flood water out of the area surrounding the Orient Heights train yard and then make necessary repairs to restore service beginning Monday.

Shuttle buses will continue to replace service in both directions between Airport and Wonderland on Sunday.

Riders are encouraged to allow for extra time on Monday morning.

#MBTA #BlueLine: While power and signal restoration work will continue overnight, the MBTA is currently planning to resume full Blue Line service beginning Monday morning. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 18, 2019

Crews are working to demolish the building destroyed by fire. Once the building is down, we will again have access to the tracks adjacent to it and can continue evaluating any damage to the overhead wires and trackside infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/GmVKM8hPgB — MBTA (@MBTA) March 17, 2019