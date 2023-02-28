BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA experienced delays Tuesday morning after a power surge impacted the signal system on multiple lines.
Transit officials reported the issue around 7:30 a.m. Power was restored about ten minutes later and signal systems came back online about 30 minutes later, with some signal problems persisting throughout the morning at locations including Forest Hills on the Orange Line and at Copley on the Green Line.
According to the T, riders could see residual delays, as trains may continue to be asked to hold at stations.
Officials say the power surge occurred when a transformer failed, and it tripped a circuit breaker at the MBTA power facility in South Boston.
The root cause of the transformer failure is under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)