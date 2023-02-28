BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA experienced delays Tuesday morning after a power surge impacted the signal system on multiple lines.

Transit officials reported the issue around 7:30 a.m. Power was restored about ten minutes later and signal systems came back online about 30 minutes later, with some signal problems persisting throughout the morning at locations including Forest Hills on the Orange Line and at Copley on the Green Line.

No power here at Copley as the MBTA continues to work on signal issues with the green line. It says it’s had to stop trains in both directions but it appears trains are moving. Riders though tell me you don’t see the station in the dark like this too often, if ever #7News pic.twitter.com/AFTBy4K6Zy — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) February 28, 2023

According to the T, riders could see residual delays, as trains may continue to be asked to hold at stations.

Officials say the power surge occurred when a transformer failed, and it tripped a circuit breaker at the MBTA power facility in South Boston.

The root cause of the transformer failure is under investigation.

Systemwide Update: Power has been restored and the signal system is coming back online. Expect residual delays as service resumes. Trains may continue to be asked to hold at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 28, 2023

