BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is experiencing delays Tuesday morning after a brief power issue impacted the signal system on multiple lines.

Transit officials reported the issue just before 8 a.m. Power was restored about ten minutes later.

According to the T, riders should expect residual delays, as trains may continue to be asked to hold at stations.

There is no word on what caused the outage.

Systemwide Update: Power has been restored and the signal system is coming back online. Expect residual delays as service resumes. Trains may continue to be asked to hold at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 28, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)