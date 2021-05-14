MBTA: Face coverings still required on vehicles, at stations despite CDC guidance change

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is reminding customers that face coverings are required while onboard vehicles, in stations and facilities, on platforms and bus stops, and anywhere within the MBTA system for all riders, including those who have been fully vaccinated.

The reminder comes after the CDC updated guidance regarding face coverings for fully vaccinated individuals, noting that, “fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask.”

While the CDC’s guidance relaxes face-covering requirements in some settings, this guidance also notes that fully vaccinated individuals are still required to wear a mask on buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

MBTA riders are reminded that federal and state regulations continue to require face coverings while riding MBTA vehicles and within the MBTA system, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. This includes outdoor bus stops and all outdoor platforms for the Commuter Rail, subway, and trolley systems.

Those who refuse to comply with the MBTA’s face covering requirement may be denied boarding of or be removed from MBTA vehicles and the system.

There continue to be exemptions to the face-covering requirement for individuals with certain medical conditions and those who are so exempt do not need to produce documentation of their condition.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)