MBTA facing revenue shortfall after 90 percent ridership loss during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says it needs help getting back on track after losing 90 percent of its riders during the pandemic.

The agency has received more than $800 million in emergency funding from the federal government, but T officials said that’s not enough, after losing millions in revenue because of the ridership decline.

T officials are forming a special group to figure out how to transition back to normal service, but that could still include increased cleaning and disinfection policies as well as having employees wear masks.

