BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA used fans to clear smoke out of Downtown Crossing station after a trash fire broke out on the track area on Wednesday.

Video shared with 7NEWS showed a plume of smoke coming from a Red Line tunnel.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there was no impact on service.

There were no reported injuries.

