BOSTON (WHDH) - Roughly 25 people were evacuated from an MBTA ferry after it caught fire near Castle Island in Boston on Monday afternoon.

Boston fire deputy chief Steven Schaffer said someone noticed smoke from the rear of the boat while in the harbor.

The boat was brought to Castle Island to unload the passengers, and no injuries were reported.

Schaffer said the fire was found under the deck in a rear compartment and did not involve the engine room.

The boat was towed off the rocks, but due to low tide, it became stuck. It is now running on its own power.

All passengers were loaded onto MBTA buses to take them to their destination.

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