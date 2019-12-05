MBTA ferry rider spots deer swimming toward Boston Harbor island

BOSTON (WHDH) - A deer was spotted Thursday morning swimming toward an island in Boston Harbor.

Jessica Bartlett, who was riding an MBTA ferry, captured video of the deer floating in the water as the vessel passed by.

In a tweet, Bartlett wrote, “On today’s MBTA ferry a (rein)deer was seen swimming to one of the islands! Didn’t know deer could swim!”

A deer can swim at up to 13 mph, according to Big Game Logic.

