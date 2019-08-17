MBTA ferry that ran aground, injured 4 arrives in Gloucester for repairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ferry that injured four after it ran aground in Boston Harbor on Friday morning heads to Gloucester Saturday for repairs.

The MBTA ferry called the ‘Lightning’ was left with a gash in the hull after hitting a rock.

“Two people were thrown out of their seats like rag dolls, they literally rolled across the floor and ended up on top of each other,” passenger Gene Lacava said.

Passengers were sent flying and one woman on the top deck hit her head. She was one of four injured.

“I was actually asleep when we first hit the impact, so it jostled me awake and it was like, you could feel it running aground and then it stopped,” passenger Patrick McCann said.

The ferry was heading from Hull to Boston with 81 passengers and 3 crew members aboard. There was heavy fog at the time and MBTA officials say the ferry was cut off by a fishing boat, forcing the captain to make a drastic maneuver to avoid a collision.

United States Coast Guard Lt. Hannah Gribbin said, “I can’t say how much the weather played a factor, obviously weathers always a part of any situation. But it’s under investigation.”

Passengers credit the crew for acting fast and professional. They were seen putting on life jackets as they were transferred onto other boats.

“The captain did a fantastic job controlling the situation, nothing but good things,” one passenger said.

The ferry is operated by Boston Harbor cruises and the MBTA says the ferry will head to Gloucester under its own power.

