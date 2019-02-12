MBTA fires up switch heaters to melt away snow, ice on train lines

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA added extra trains on all of its lines to help people get home safely Tuesday as a snowstorm arrived in Massachusetts before the evening commute.

The agency has deployed more than 350 personnel to stay ahead of the storm and keep the tracks clear.

Crews are also working to clear nearly 140 Commuter Rail stations. Work is expected to continue overnight to ensure a smooth morning commute.

More than 400 switch heaters have been activated to melt snow and ice that may get stuck in critical points of the agency’s infrastructure.

As of 5:30 p.m., only minor delays were reported on some of the lines.

Some commuters opted to leave work early to avoid any potential travel issues.

