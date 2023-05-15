DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - All Foxboro Commuter Rail trains were canceled through the end of service Monday after a rail bridge in Dedham was struck by a vehicle, according to officials.

The MBTA Commuter Rail said through its Twitter account that passengers heading to Foxboro would need to board a regular Franklin Line train and disembark at Walpole to then catch a shuttle bus.

“This diversion will allow for necessary track work following the vehicle striking a bridge near Endicott,” the official Commuter Rail Twitter account stated.

Traffic Alert Update: All traffic will be detoured away from the bridge. MBTA also reports all train service halted while engineers inspect the damage. Please seek alternate. pic.twitter.com/zU5WFcg28b — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) May 15, 2023

The cancellations were announced hours after what the Dedham Police Department called a “vehicle collision” occurred at the East Street train bridge.

Drivers were detoured away from the bridge that was hit, allowing MBTA engineers to respond and inspect any damage to the tracks, according to Dedham PD.

In an update shortly before 6 p.m., the T said regular train service between South Station and Foxboro will resume Tuesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)