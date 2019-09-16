MBTA: Fractured subway axle to blame for Red Line derailment

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced Monday that the derailment of a decades-old Red Line train in June was caused by a fractured axle.

Investigators say the fracture likely developed due to poor electrical connectivity between the ground brush and ground ring, a related part that helps keep the train electrically grounded.

The train’s axle reached that condition as a result of gaps in routine inspection schedules, according to transit officials. Stray electrical arcing on the surface of the 27-year-old axle made it harden and become fragile over time.

No one was injured when the train derailed near the JFK-UMass station on June 11 but several signal bungalows were badly damaged, resulting in major delays.

Red Line trains were forced to operate at reduced speeds while crews manually managed subway traffic.

Service has improved on the line but regular service is not expected to return until October.

Red Line trains are said to be inspected every 8,500 miles or once every three months.

MBTA workers have since inspected ground rings its two oldest fleets of Red Line cars.

The train that derailed had been in service since 1969.