WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak addressed some of the issues that the T has had over the past couple of months following a ground breaking on a new and improved Commuter Rail station in Winchester.

The MBTA also announced Thursday that shuttle buses will be replacing parts of the Orange Line throughout August due to construction at the Wellington Yard.

The MBTA has had a spread of problems over the past couple months from a Green Line crash, to battery failures in new Orange Line trains, and a man being dragged to death by a Red Line train.

“I viscerally understand how frustrating it can be. We are working hard to make the MBTA as safe as it can be and that has to be the priority,” said Poftak.

Poftak asked for patience from riders who are seeing long wait times on the Red, Orange, and Blue Lines. Those lines are indefinitely running on weekend schedules because of staffing issues. According to Poftak there is no end date for the disruption.

“There is not a firm date in mind. We will get back to the regular level of service on the orange red and blue when we believe it is safe to do so and when we have enough dispatchers to adequately staff the OCC,” said Poftak.

According to the Federal Transit Administration, it is a lack of dispatchers that is leading to the longer wait times.

The MBTA said that they are looking to hire, but it is a process.

“Even though we have people coming through the door, we then have to train them, it doesn’t translate immediately to more operators,” said Poftak.

Poftak said that the MBTA, like many other industries, are having trouble finding people to hire, leading them to offer a $10,000 incentive bonus.

The Federal Transit Administration will be giving the MBTA their final report at the end of August.

“If I thought my departure would make the T safer, I don’t think it will. I think we have unfinished work to do in making the T safer,” said Poftak.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)