BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said Tuesday morning that he’s “cautiously confident” the work on the Orange Line will be done on time, adding almost 60% of the work has been completed.

The update Tuesday morning came as Governor Charlie Baker toured the work site in Charlestown, where he watched crews lay track. His visit comes with just nine more morning commutes left during the Orange Line shutdown.

The MBTA said they’ve now removed the second of six slow zones over at Jackson Square, adding that 58 new Orange Line cars are ready to go into service once the line reopens.

“So far I would say the progress is pretty much according to plan, obviously there’s a lot of work left to be done between now and the 19th of September, but I do believe that the progress to date is pretty consistent with expectations,” Baker told 7NEWS after his tour on Tuesday.

The update is expected to give people a better understanding if the work is expected to finish on time. The MBTA said on Saturday their work is right on track. Some of the projects completed so far involve track replacement and track upgrades so trains aren’t screeching.

The MBTA General Manager also said everything was going well post-Labor Day as more people head back to work and school.

