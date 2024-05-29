MBTA officials will get tens of millions of new federal dollars to improve accessibility at above-ground Green Line stations.

The Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday it awarded $67.6 million to the T to assist with station platform work at more than a dozen stops on the Green Line’s B and C Branches. The agency awarded $343 million in federal funding to retrofit systems across the country.

At the T, the money will be used to upgrade 14 stations that are currently not accessible to riders with disabilities: Chestnut Hill, Chiswick Road, Packard’s Corner, South Street, Sutherland Road, Brandon Hall, Dean Road, Englewood Avenue, Fairbanks Street, Hawes Street, Kent Street, Saint Paul Street, Summit Avenue and Tappan Street, according to the FTA.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds will flow through the All Stations Accessibility Program, or ASAP, the FTA said.

“Since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, great strides have been made in improving accessibility, but there is still a lot of work to accomplish,” FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool said. “By modernizing rail systems across the country, the ASAP program provides funding to address these overdue improvements.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 State House News Service.