BOSTON (WHDH) - Leaders from the MBTA and MassDOT gave their final scheduled update before the month-long shutdown of the Orange Line begins Friday night.

Crews could be seen conducting final preparations overnight Thursday on bus lanes for shuttles replacing Orange Line service. New signage is being installed as many bus drivers are doing test runs to get to know the new routes.

The city is creating two major hubs at Government Center and Copley Square, including closing area streets to connect commuters during the shutdown.

Officials also said to expect severe traffic congestion in and around the city, especially near Charles Circle, Leverett Circle, Rutherford and Sullivan Square.

The city of Boston has encouraged commuters to seek alternative modes of transportation as opposed to driving and using shuttle busses, like walking and biking. The city is offering free Bluebike passes, as well as creating pop-up bike lanes in some areas to encourage biking.

Along with the Orange Line shuttle service, the MBTA announced Thursday that additional SL4 service will be available in Chinatown, along with supplemental shuttle service to that neighborhood and Tufts Medical Center.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said there is a chance that the closure could extend beyond 30 days.

“I don’t rule it out 100%,” Poftak said. “If there is a safety issue, we will always prioritize safety, but our intent is to open up in those 30 days.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)