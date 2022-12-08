MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA has given the green light for the Green Line Extension to open on Monday, December 12.

The project manager took a test ride on the Medford Branch on Wednesday, riding from Boston through Somerville to Medford.

The route is expected to open for business at 4:45 a.m. and the trains will travel about 40 mph between stations.

The T expects the line to increase ridership by more than 50,000 trips per day.

