MBTA gives Keolis $1.6B commuter rail contract extension

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will extend Keolis’ contract to run the commuter rail for another four years, giving the company $1.6 billion on top of its initial $2.7 billion contract.

The France-based company initially won the contract to operate the commuter rail in 2014 and came under heavy criticism for canceling trains during 2015’s heavy winter snow. The eight-year contract was set to expire in June 2022, but included the option for two two-year extensions, which the MBTA approved Monday.

Officials said Keolis’ contract is performance-based and includes penalties for not being on time and not providing passenger comfort. The extensions include incentive payments of up to $5 million per year for on-time performance, meeting staffing levels and seating capacity.

MBTA officials said Keolis has added 10,000 more trains per year compared to 2014 and will make capital improvements to the commuter rail system in advance of a new contract, and said the extensions are less than current market price. The T has the option to opt out after the third year of the extension.

