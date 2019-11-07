MBTA giving first look at the new Red Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the MBTA’s new Red Line trains was spotted along the tracks in South Boston on Thursday.

MassDOT Secretary and CEO Steph Pollack, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak provided a sneak peek of all the new Red Line train cars and testing out six of them.

“These additional vehicles are going to allow us to provide additional capacity into the system and run three-minute headways,” Poftak said. “That means your wait in between trains will be three minutes.”

The new train cars are said to include wider doors, closed-circuit cameras, digital passenger signage, and LED lighting.

The first new train is expected to be introduced to passenger service in early spring. The full fleet of trains will be rolled out by 2023.

Today, @MassDOT Secretary and CEO @Steph_Pollack and MBTA GM @SPoftak provided a sneak peek of the all new Red Line train cars, which will debut in Spring 2020.

⠀⠀

Learn more about the upcoming new 252-vehicle fleet at https://t.co/NduHSzkYkn#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/iomJfAZKTz — MBTA (@MBTA) November 7, 2019

