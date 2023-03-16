BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced Thursday that the global speed restriction on the Mattapan Line has been lifted, but remains on the Green Line.

The global speed restriction on the Mattapan Line has been replaced with block restrictions where necessary, according to transit officials. Riders should continue to plan for longer travel times.

Service Update: The global speed restriction on the Mattapan Line has been lifted & replaced with block restrictions where necessary. The Green Line remains under the global speed restriction. Subway riders should continue to plan for additional travel time & longer headways. https://t.co/E7g9ZPSH4O — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2023

The news comes one week after the T announced speed restrictions of 10 to 25 miles per hour on the Red, Orange, Blue and Green Lines due to the findings of a site visit by the Department of Public Utilities on the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill stations.

A day later, global speed restrictions were lifted on the Red, Orange, and Blue lines except for in localized areas.

These speed restrictions follow shortly after the T announced a new slow zone report last month detailing existing restrictions.

