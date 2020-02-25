MBTA: Government Center T stop reopens following police investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials closed the Government Center station due to an ongoing police investigation.

Boston police officers responded to the scene for reports of an unattended backpack, according to the department.

All blue and green line trains temporarily bypassed the station until the investigation was completed.

Regular service resumed around 8:15 p.m.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)